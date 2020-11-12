Fallfest fills food pantries

Despite changes necessi­tated by the COVID-19 and questions as to whether Sachse would even have a Fallfest this year, Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Nancy Runge called the event a huge success.

Normally held as a one-day event, this year’s Fallfest was 14 events spread throughout October.

According to Runge, some events were more successful than others and although the chamber didn’t always see the participation they wanted, overall, they were happy with the results.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]