Council canvasses election results

Sachse City Council approved the election results from the Nov. 3 election officially naming Frank Millsap as the councilmember for Place 3, defeating incumbent Paul Watkins. The final results canvassed by the city were 4,893 votes for Millsap and 4,673 votes for Watkins. Chance Lindsay ran unopposed in the Place 4 spot and received 8,462 votes.

City council received an update on the parking issues at Concord Drive and Bunker Hill Road. During the Oct. 5 regular meeting, the council voted to restrict parking within 40 feet of the intersection.

Director of Public Works Corey Nesbit and Chief of Police Bryan Sylvester told council the restrictions have improved visibility at the intersection. As requested, staff contacted residents in the area asking for their input. The idea further restricting parking was brought up but no action was taken.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]