CDC urges families to modify holiday plans

With the holiday season fast approaching and a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued sever­al guidelines to spend time with family safely.

The CDC is urging families to modify their plans to reduce the spread of the virus because small household gatherings have contributed to the rise in cases. It is important to note these guide­lines are only meant as a supple­ment, not to replace, any state or local health and safety laws, rules and regulations with which all gatherings must comply.

The CDC recommends that families should celebrate virtu­ally if they can, or to celebrate with family members who con­sistently take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC suggests virtual or small celebrations with family or friends who share a housing unit poses the lowest risk for spread.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]