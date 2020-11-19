J.K. Sachse Park concepts reviewed

Representatives from Kim­ley-Horn presented two con­cepts to the Sachse Parks Board for J.K. Sachse Park.

Parks and Recreation Di­rector Lance Whitworth was excited for the presentation, calling both concepts “fantastic out of the box thinking.”

Leah Campbell of Kim­ley-Horn said they wanted to keep a natural outdoor image to pay homage to the farm­land that previously adorned the park. Concept A included a large pavilion next to the play­ground area and splash pad – allowing parents a shaded area to watch their children play. The park will feature an orna­mental grass maze, similar to a corn maze but only about 24 to 36 inches tall so parents can keep an eye on their children, located west of the playground.

For the full story, see our Nov. 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]