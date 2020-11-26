GISD students win $10,000 grant

Firefighters everywhere could soon be using technology created by GISD students.
A group of Garland Independent School District students won a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for a system they built that could sanitize firefighters’ boots to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.
The students attend Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center in Garland and are led by STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) teacher Carmen Diaz. The project began last year with a group of seniors who have since graduated. Diaz found out over the summer that their project was a finalist for the grant but said she hasn’t been able to tell all the students.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]