GISD students win $10,000 grant

Firefighters everywhere could soon be using technology created by GISD students.

A group of Garland Indepen­dent School District students won a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Tech­nology (MIT) for a system they built that could sanitize firefight­ers’ boots to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The students attend Gil­breath-Reed Career and Tech­nical Center in Garland and are led by STEM (Science Tech­nology Engineering Mathemat­ics) teacher Carmen Diaz. The project began last year with a group of seniors who have since graduated. Diaz found out over the summer that their project was a finalist for the grant but said she hasn’t been able to tell all the students.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]