Sachse volleyball gets big win over Tyler Legacy

Heading into the first round of the playoffs, Sachse volleyball prepared for a competitive playoff match to test the team.

After being swept by Lovejoy last Saturday the Lady Mustangs were hoping for a strong matchup to start their quest for a state title.

But their opponent, Tyler Legacy, lost several starters due to COVID and were unable to keep up with Sachse. Facing off at Wills Point High School last Friday, the Lady Mustangs were able to handle their undermanned opponent, sweeping the Lady Raiders in the bi-district match 25-1, 25-4, 25-11.

Afterwards, coach Rikki Jones complemented her team for playing well and executing in their first round playoff match.

“We executed for the most part,” Jones said. “I haven’t looked at statistics yet, but we executed tonight. Everyone who came in did their job but with a few hiccups here and there. We did a fine job.”

For the full story, see our Nov. 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]