Sachse keys to beating Naaman Forest

With a playoff spot already clinched, Sachse can use its matchup with Naaman Forest as a playoff tune-up while also trying to get back to.500. The Mustangs currently sit at 3-4 with a 2-3 district record and they take on the Rangers, who are the top-ranked team in the district at 5-2 and 5-1 in district play. Currently, Naaman Forest is ranked as the 19th best team in the Dallas-area by The Dallas Morning News.

Limit the mistakes

Sachse has struggled with penalties and turnovers all season. While the Mustangs have the talent to make up for it, mistakes have cost the team multiple games this year. In their last loss against Wylie, Sachse committed eight penalties for 79 yards while also losing the turnover battle. Not only was it the mistakes, but the miscues came at the worst time that allowed Wylie to take advantage.

The first was a fumble around midfield that gave the Pirates the ball back when the Mustangs were in full control. They had scored on their first possession and were moving again. Wylie got the ball back and went down and scored to tie the game.

Get Alex Orji going again

For the first time all season, Orji was held to under 100 yards rushing last week. He’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state and is difficult to bring down with his size and speed. Wylie did an excellent job of containing him and forcing Sachse into passing situations. The Mustangs need to have success on the ground to initiate their offense and it starts with Orji.

Force some turnovers

Naaman Forest’s offense isn’t as explosive as some of the other top teams in the 6A classification. The Rangers rely on their defense to win games and help their offense with great field position. One of its weaknesses is its ability to turn over the football.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]