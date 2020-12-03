Sachse police collect gifts for those in need

Sachse Police Department will once again host a toy drive for families in need.

The toy drive kicked off Nov. 28 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Like previous years, the department will accept canned goods and clothing along with toys.

Last year, the department helped 267 children from 107 families by providing gifts for them to open on Christmas day, said Police Sgt. Steven Doerr. The officer has been involved with the toy drive for 15 years and credited the generosity of Sachse residents, Sachse High School Beta Club and the owner and employees of ARC Group USA for last year’s success.

Doerr suggested gifts such as dolls, crafting sets, toy cars, action figures, basketballs, footballs, sports equipment, building blocks, remote control cars, board games and baby toys. Backpacks, scarves and coats will be accepted as well.

There are some changes to the toy drive this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents will not be allowed inside the Public Safety Building to donate. Instead, they are asked to call the police non-emergency line when they arrive, and someone will meet them to collect their donations.

After Dec. 15, Doerr will begin contacting parents to schedule an appointment, but this year, only one parent per family will be allowed to pick out toys for their children. Masks will be required, and prior to entering the building, the parent will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. An affirmative response will not bar a parent from receiving toys for their child; toys will be brought outside for the parent to choose from instead.

“This is the safest way we’ve determined to be able to do this,” Doerr said.

Each child will be given three to five gifts. In addition, Doerr said he has a box of stocking stuffers and stuff animals.

The Sachse High School Beta Club will be involved again this year, donating a large number of toys. Previously, there have been multiple drop-off spots, but this year, due to the pandemic, the only drop point will be the police station.

If the department has unselected toys, they will be donated to women’s shelters or Scottish Rite Hospital. Some will be kept by the department and used in case of a disaster. If a family loses their home, the department will offer toys to the family if they have a children.

“I’ve got a soft spot for kids,” Doerr said. “Just because someone happens to hit a speed bump in the road, doesn’t mean their kids should have to do without.”

The program is designed to help people through times of struggle, says Doerr. He said it’s important children feel remembered.

As a community effort, the department relies on its members to provide the department with the names of families who are in need. Doerr can be contacted at [email protected].