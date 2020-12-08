City council approves park design

In the last meeting of the year, Sachse City Council swore in the newest councilmember, named a new mayor pro tem and approved a design for the J.K. Sachse Park.

Mayor Michael Felix administered the oath of office for Place 3 Councilmember Frank Millsap, who defeated Paul Watkins in the November election.

Councilmember Brett Franks was named mayor pro tem by unanimous vote after a nomination from Councilmember Jeff Bickerstaff.

The council voted to approve a design recommended by the Sachse Parks Board for the upcoming J.K. Sachse Park. Along with a playground and open field for team sports, the new park will include stationary exercise equipment, splash pad and a pickleball court.

The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]