Shop safe, discourage porch pirates

Online shopping has made holiday shopping easier than ever and this year the increase in online revenue may be pronounced as people continue to avoid crowds to protect themselves from COVID-19. However, on the flip slide, the popularity of online shopping, especially Black Friday and Cyber Monday, also mark a great time for cyber criminals to target unsuspecting online shoppers.

Police officials across the country are worried about the number of scams that are going on. Because of this, police advice shoppers, especially those that are elderly or not familiar with online shopping, to get a family member, or someone they can trust, to help.

Police say it’s important to make sure online promotions come from a credible source. They advice for shoppers to look at the site, and if you have an inclination that something is not right, do not proceed.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]