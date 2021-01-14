Senator sees tight budget

Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton hopes that her proposal of a new law will prevent parents from going through the ordeal experience by Tommy and Ami Davis.

Ellie’s Law, or Senate Bill 225, would protect Texas children by requiring violations and deficiencies remain associated to the individual caregiver’s name so that parents have appropriate information when deciding on their child’s caregiver and childcare facility.

A baby girl at the age of 3 months – Ellie Davis of Frisco – died in the care of a person who worked in a home daycare. Violations of deficicies in care were not attached to the actual owners and providers, but were attached to the address of the business, Paxton said. With these existing violations, the operators could just pack up and move and those violations disappear from the record, Paxton said.

“As we looked at this, it was clear that that doesn’t make sense,” said Paxton, who represents District 8.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]