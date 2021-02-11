Library to host D&D

Sachse Library patrons will soon be able to enter the virtual world of Dungeons and Dragons.
Library Manager Daniel Laney announced his plans to start virtual Dungeons and Dragons for library patrons after reading an article in American Libraries, a trade journal.
The library manager said the article stated that the game is easy to learn and play online, and several libraries nationwide are hosting virtual sessions. He sees the game, known as D&D or DnD, as a replacement for the board night the library hosted before the COVID-19 pandemic.
After speaking with multiple libraries, both in the area and nationwide currently offering virtual gaming, Laney decided it would be best to host the session on Zoom. He says he will also utilize tools and resources from the website dndbeyond. com, which can help new players with character creation and help him manage the games. He also contacted Wizards of the Coast, the publisher for Dungeons and Dragons, who said they are proud to support library and school D&D groups. The publisher donated digital copies of all published Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition sourcebook.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]