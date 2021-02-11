Support, mentoring keys to teacher success

Editor’s note: Second in a series on Wylie ISD’s recruit­ing and retention program

Teachers stand in front of a class and communicate lessons each day to students, but as Davis Intermediate School English/language arts teacher Susan Wood can at­test, teachers also teach their fellow teachers.

Wood has mentored a teacher, Dean Latta, at Da­vis and he in turn has helped her with computer skills. The two teachers were among around two dozen or so Wy­lie ISD teachers – both new hires and veterans – along with some campus adminis­trators interviewed recently by the News about their jobs and the mentoring program and recruiting and retention program. Teachers included first-year teachers and vet­erans, who include campus mentors. Mentoring is part of the recruiting and retention program.

By Don Munsch