Black Rock Coffee Bar perks up in Sachse

Sachse residents living the mug life will soon have a new coffee shop to choose from this month.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, based in Oregon and known for its premium roasted cof­fees, teas, smoothies and energy drinks, is set to open its doors on March 19.

The store will incorporate Black Rock’s signature modern industrial design and is approx­imately 2,000 square feet.

Founder Jeff Hernandez worked in the construction in­dustry before he hung up his tool belt to open the first Black Rock Coffee Bar in Portland.

“The housing bubble was in full swing and it was a really weird time economically,” he said. “By the time we opened our first store in 2008, everything had crashed.”

Hernandez said the first five years were difficult, but the com­pany has been able to expand into several states during the last eight years. The founder said that many of the experiences and lessons learned during what he called “the dark times” helped propel the company forward.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]