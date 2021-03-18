Garland ISD intersession hosts pro athletes

Several professional athletes visited Garland ISD schools, including Armstrong Elementary, Hudson Middle and Sachse High School, during the district’s intersession last week.
Intersession is a new concept in GISD. This is the first year that the district has incorporated the concept which works by building additional weeks into the academic calendar to allow students extra time for lessons they may have missed or misunderstood. Intersession focuses on individual needs, whether it be intervention, acceleration or enrichment.
GISD Intervention Coordinator Christie Creel said intervention is based on skill deficits or learning gaps students may be experiencing.
Acceleration elevates students’ proficiency on assessment, boosts their course credit acquisition or prepares them for college readiness assessment programs. Enrichment is similar to the extension camps the district provides.
For the full story, see our Mar. 18 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]