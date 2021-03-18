Garland ISD intersession hosts pro athletes

Several professional athletes visited Garland ISD schools, including Armstrong Elementa­ry, Hudson Middle and Sachse High School, during the dis­trict’s intersession last week.

Intersession is a new concept in GISD. This is the first year that the district has incorporat­ed the concept which works by building additional weeks into the academic calendar to allow students extra time for lessons they may have missed or misun­derstood. Intersession focuses on individual needs, whether it be intervention, acceleration or enrichment.

GISD Intervention Coordina­tor Christie Creel said interven­tion is based on skill deficits or learning gaps students may be experiencing.

Acceleration elevates stu­dents’ proficiency on assess­ment, boosts their course credit acquisition or prepares them for college readiness assessment programs. Enrichment is similar to the extension camps the dis­trict provides.

For the full story, see our Mar. 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]