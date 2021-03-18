Police to resume community programs

Sachse Police Department officials are finding ways to engage the community and provide the level of service they strive for despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said the department is looking for ways to reinstate several programs that were canceled last year.

One program that the depart­ment scaled back in 2020 was Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS), which helps the police in several different capacities from dispatch to directing traffic.

Sylvester said the VIPS pro­gram is a critical part of com­munity engagement, but many of their activities were limited last year. The chief said that he did not allow the volunteers to help out for several months. The program also didn’t re­cruit new members, but with the current health protocols in place, the chief thinks it is time to allow new members into the organization.

“I think it’s time to add new members. We’ve had a number who have been waiting for sev­eral months to come into the organization,” Sylvester said.

For the full story, see our Mar. 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]