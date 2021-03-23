Vigil held to honor life of domestic violence victim

Cassie Riddle was a mother of two, a woman described as a su­perhero to her friends and family, who gathered Saturday in Wylie to honor her a few days after her death.

“I just want you to know she was the most powerful woman in the world,” said Donna Garrett, her mother, of Rockwall. “She was strong and she was relentless, and every time she came over, we all had to stand because she was going to make us do something.”

That something usually re­volved around some physical ac­tivity, she said.

Garrett and others at the vig­il discussed domestic violence, with Garrett warning women about the issue and hoping that they learn from what happened to her daughter. Riddle, 30, of Royce City, died from an unspec­ified injury at the scene. The man she was with, Shawn Myers, 36, of Royse City, had a rifle and also died at the scene after being shot by a Wylie police officer.

“Listen to your parents,” Gar­rett said, standing in a field near a CVS Pharmacy, where the shooting occurred in a parking lot. “When your parents tell you to get away from somebody, you get away from somebody. I don’t care if you love them – that’s not love. Your parents love you. You listen, girls, you listen to what I’m telling you right now. Be­cause I want Cassie to change lives. I want her name not be in vain.”

For the full story, see our Mar. 25 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]