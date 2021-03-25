Sachse Public Library wins third straight excellence award

The Sachse Public Library won the Achievement in Library Excellence Award for the third year in a row.

The Texas Municipal Library Di­rectors Association gives the award based on 10 service areas including providing services to underserved populations and maintaining a sum­mer reading program. This year, the Sachse Public Library was one of 56 libraries to receive the award.

Library Manager Daniel Laney said submitting for the award is one of his priorities every year.

“I believe the work that the staff does deserves to be recognized,” Laney said. “I feel like we have a great library here and provide excellent ser­vice to the community.”

Laney said he wants to make sure that council and city staff know the li­brary staff does a great job.

Laney said the award puts Sachse in the top 10% of the 568 Texas libraries, and Mayor Mike Felix recognized the library’s work at the March 15 regular city council meeting.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]