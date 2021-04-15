Logistics park in Wylie could add jobs, taxable value

A new logistics park that would develop in Wylie would add jobs, but the project re­mains in the embryonic stages.

Kansas City Southern an­nounced in January that it has entered into a joint agreement with NorthPoint Development to develop the master planned Wylie Logistics Park, located adjacent to KCS’s David L. Starling Wylie Intermodal Ter­minal. That terminal is situated near the Wylie Police Depart­ment building and Walmart.

Wylie Logistics Park would offer six buildings and 2.4 million square feet, said Ja­son Greiner, Wylie Economic Development Corporation di­rector. KCS officials said the development would have po­tential building capacity for traditional warehousing and distribution; industrial grade amenities; dual feed electrical system with redundant power; as well as a heavy-haul road network comprised of direct access to Highway 78 and the interstate system, air and sea­ports, and a state-of-the-art in­termodal terminal.

Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter expressed excitement about the development, which would sit on about 220 acres, moving for­ward. A hub would be created for opportunities for warehous­ing and distribution centers to potentially come in there along with late stage manufacturing.

“The intermodal as it sits, with it being railroad, does not provide any tax revenue to the city,” he said. “It does provide jobs, but it does not provide any sort of tax revenue. And the development that they’re looking at potentially would be something that would boost the area.”

He said it could create a large tax base as well as jobs, and “it’s going to hopefully be done in a way that will not see a large increase in semi truck traffic.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]