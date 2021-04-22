GISD celebrates campus teachers

Honoring Teachers of the Year is an annual event for Garland Independent School District.
The 72 Garland ISD schools each choose one educator per campus to receive the special Campus Teacher of the Year award. As a result, winners receive district-wide recognition and a chance to apply for the District Elementary or Secondary Teacher of the Year.
A Zoom celebration will be held in May for the honorees.
Winner of the Hudson Middle School Teacher of the Year award is Shannon Reeves, a GISD teacher since 2004, who first started working in the district in 1996 while she finished college.
The English teacher said teaching is not just her job, but her passion, and to be recognized for what she loves doing is the biggest honor.
Reeves said her favorite aspect of teaching is creating trust and building rapport with the students. She said the switch to online instruction has been the biggest challenge of her career because it hindered her ability to build strong relationships with her students.
“As I think about all the things I have experienced over the years, it makes me very nostalgic,” Reeves said. “One experience that stands out to me would have to be sitting a senior banquet with a student that was in my fifth-grade class. It brought me such joy seeing all that he’s accomplished since leaving my classroom.”
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]