Local composer releases album

The work of a local composer will be featured on a new classi­cal album released on all digital music platforms April 23.

The album, “Sustain Vol. 2: Solo Piano and Chamber Works,” is a multi-composer album that features the track “Nocturne” composed by Wylie resident Jim Puckett.

Puckett, who works as the worship pastor for Richard­son Church of the Nazarene, is originally from Ohio. His work with the church has taken him all over the country, but he has lived in Wylie since 2019.

“Nocturne” was written in 2008 and was named Finalist of the International Music Prize for Excellence in Composition in 2010 by the National Academy of Music.

Puckett said the prize-win­ning piece was written as a diversion when he was in the middle of writing a larger proj­ect with a submission deadline. After feeling stuck writing the more extensive composition, he took a break to write the jazz-in­fused, three-minute piece of music.

“I knocked the bulk of it out in two days,” Puckett said. “To date, this is the most per­formed piece in my catalog.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]