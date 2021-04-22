Sachse finishes fourth at area

The Sachse Mustangs saw some qualifiers for the regional meet after a strong performance at the area track and field meet.

Competing in the area meet be­tween districts 9 and 10 at Rock­wall High School on April 15, the Wylie Pirates track and field team once again took home first place. Wylie led the way with 134 points, while Tyler Legacy (89), Mesquite (70), Sachse (60) and Naaman Forest (59) rounded out the top five.

Rockwall finished in first place in the girls track and field meet and had 158 points, while Wylie (105), Skyline (88), Sachse (74) and Tyler Legacy (45) rounded out the top five in the girls divi­sion.

With the top four finishers qualifying for the regional meet next week, Sachse saw qualifiers in the girls 200-meter dash, with Kennedy Swann finishing in third place (25.72). Her teammate Nia Johnson finished just outside the top four in fifth (26.43).

The boys track and field team had their first qualifiers in the 400-meter race, with Jamari Harts winning the race (50.05) and Jaqualand Fields coming in third (50.58).

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]