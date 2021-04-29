Public meetings set to solicit input about road needs

Population numbers continue to increase in Collin County, and with more people living here, one can anticipate more vehicles and traffic.
To that end, residents wanting to learn more about traffic and road developments may provide their input at some upcoming online and in-person meetings for the Future Mobility Study, which is being led by Collin County. The study, according to the project website, is partnering with cities and adjacent counties to “help ensure a comprehensive approach to transportation planning within the region.”
A virtual meeting will be posted at 6 p.m. May 3 and remain available until June 4 at ccfuturemobility.com. A live presentation follows at 7 p.m. May 4 and then an in-person meeting will be held from 4-8 p.m. May 6 at Lavon City Hall Community Gym, 120 School Road, in Lavon. For that meeting, space is limited, and people may register at ccfuturemobilty.com.
The meeting on May 3 will have a prerecorded presentation online, and that same presentation will be conducted live on May 4, said Tiffany Moss, strategic communications consultant at Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture and construction firm that has been engaged by Collin County to assist with preliminary data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach for the Future Mobility Study.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]