Sachse baseball dominates, on brink of playoffs

Two weeks ago, the Sachse Mustangs were in desperation mode to win games to reach the postseason.

Now, winners of five in a row, the Mustangs are one win away from a playoff berth after two key district wins.

Sachse opened the week with a key win over Garland 4-1 on April 20. Ryan Ochoa pitched a great outing, going six innings and giving up one run with five strikeouts in the win. The Mus­tangs offense finally got going in the top of the fifth inning when Alex Rangel singled in Justin Kirby to give Sachse the first lead of the game 1-0.

After Garland quickly tied the game, Sachse delivered again when Carson Sowell sin­gled in Harper Howard to make the game 2-1 in the sixth inning. The Mustangs then scored two runs in the seventh when Ran­gel led off with a triple and the Mustangs drew four walks and a sacrifice fly to score two. At that point, the Owls couldn’t find the baserunners to come back and win.

The Mustangs second game was postponed to Saturday be­cause of the rain, but Sachse then took control of its postsea­son fate with a 21-0 win over South Garland on April 24.

Nathan Darden pitched three scoreless innings and struck out seven batters in the process, while Carson Sowell pitched the final two innings in relief. Sachse at the plate totaled 18 hits, while taking advantage of seven South Garland errors.

