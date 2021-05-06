Wylie East names top two

Taryn Teggatz’s college decision came down to two schools: the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Wylie East High School valedictorian made her decision on the college last week – she will attend UT’s College of Natural Sciences – and she knows what her major will be: chemistry. A pivotal moment when she was younger revealed what her vocation will be after college.
“I think I remember in fifth grade dressing up as pharmacist for career day at school,” Taryn said. “My mom was a pharmacy technician when she was in college, so she always told me about it. But I was always interested in it because I really want to help people later in the future either being a pharmacist in the healthcare field, like working in a hospital, or as a pharmacy researcher and actually developing the drugs that people need.”
She is interning at a Murphy Walgreens store as a pharmacy technician trainee, so she is getting to do clinical work now.
By Don Munsch