Wylie East names top two

Taryn Teggatz’s college deci­sion came down to two schools: the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Wiscon­sin-Madison.

The Wylie East High School valedictorian made her decision on the college last week – she will attend UT’s College of Nat­ural Sciences – and she knows what her major will be: chemis­try. A pivotal moment when she was younger revealed what her vocation will be after college.

“I think I remember in fifth grade dressing up as pharmacist for career day at school,” Taryn said. “My mom was a pharma­cy technician when she was in college, so she always told me about it. But I was always inter­ested in it because I really want to help people later in the future either being a pharmacist in the healthcare field, like working in a hospital, or as a pharmacy re­searcher and actually developing the drugs that people need.”

She is interning at a Murphy Walgreens store as a pharmacy technician trainee, so she is get­ting to do clinical work now.

For the full story, see our May 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]