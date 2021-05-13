Public gets look at mobility future

Roland Krier is concerned about traffic, specifically 18-wheelers, coming from the area behind the Walmart in Wylie, where a railway distribution park sits.

“My wife has become terrified to drive her new car because they are all over the place, night and day,” said Krier, who lives in Nevada. “And we seem to have an extreme increase of traffic because of it. When you have an 18-wheeler and a four-wheeler together, that doesn’t blend too good.”

He attended the Future Mobility Study meeting May 6 at the Lavon City Hall Community Gym to find out about the future of roads and traffic. At the meeting, residents wanting to learn more about traffic and road developments were to provide their input for the Future Mobility Study, which is being led by Collin County. The study, according to the project website, is partnering with cities and adjacent counties to “help ensure a comprehensive approach to transportation planning within the region.” Information on the study also was provided in a virtual meeting and in a live virtual presentation last week.

“We’ve seen good participation in each of those, so it’s nice to be able to offer all of those options,” said Tiffany Moss, strategic communications consultant at Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture and construction firm that has been engaged by Collin County to assist with preliminary data collection and analysis as well as public and stakeholder outreach for the Future Mobility Study.

At the in-person meeting, few people were in attendance during the early evening hours; the event lasted four hours. Several officials, including Clarence Daugherty, director of engineering for the county, attended the meeting and answered questions. Other officials with Burns & McDonnell were at the meeting. Posters attached to easels displayed information about the project and were spread around the gym floor.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]