Collin College hosts men’s national tennis tournament

Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. each day, with quarterfinals on May 19, semifinals on May 20, and finals in both singles and doubles on May 21. For more information about the NJCAA National Tournament and a downloadable media guide with team photos and rosters, visit http://athletics.collin.edu/tournaments/mten/2020-21/index beginning May 16. The tennis courts are located on the north side of the Plano Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. For the health and safety of everyone participating, the NJCAA requires everyone in the tennis complex, except athletes currently playing on a court, to wear a mask. Masks are also required to enter the college’s buildings.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]