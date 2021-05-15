Sachse erupts in fifth inning, takes game three, series over Belton

The Sachse Mustangs baseball team rebounded from a game two loss and won a deciding game three to beat Belton in a 6A Region II playoff series Saturday afternoon in Sachse.

Sachse turned a 4-1 lead into a seven-run advantage in the fifth inning and went on to win the game 11-2 and the series, 2-1. The Mustangs advance to play Rockwall Heath next week at times, days and venues to be determined.

Jason Scrantom performed well on the mound for Sachse, pitching five-plus innings in game three and earning the victory. He also pitched Thursday night in Belton, where the Mustangs won 7-2 in game one.

“Coming in today and giving us five innings – I mean, that was big for him,” Sachse coach Chris Burrow said. “Jason did a great job.”

The Mustangs lost game two 2-1 before winning the deciding game. Read more about the games Saturday in the May 20 edition of The Sachse News.

By Don Munsch [email protected]