Fireworks, fun will return this year

The Parks and Recreation Board discussed J.K. Sachse Park and The Red, White & Blue Blast during the May 13 regular meeting.
The Red, White & Blue Blast will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 at Heritage Park.
Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman gave an update on the event and said it will have slight modifications from past years.
Wiseman said the city will still provide fireworks, a band and food vendors. The city will also provide yard games such as Jenga, but rather than one section featuring yard games, they will be spread out throughout the park. At this time, Wiseman said they haven’t decided how many games will be in each location.
Unlike previous years, certain activities such as a parade, vendor booths, inflatables and carnival rides will not be offered.
Board member Jermaine McDaniel asked Wiseman and fellow board members if they think residents will attend despite the lack of activities and vendor booths. Chairman Cyndi Mitchell responded saying she thinks residents will attend because it is a city event without major modifications.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]