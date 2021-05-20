Fireworks, fun will return this year

The Parks and Recreation Board discussed J.K. Sachse Park and The Red, White & Blue Blast during the May 13 regular meeting.

The Red, White & Blue Blast will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 at Heritage Park.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman gave an update on the event and said it will have slight modifications from past years.

Wiseman said the city will still provide fireworks, a band and food vendors. The city will also provide yard games such as Jenga, but rather than one section featuring yard games, they will be spread out throughout the park. At this time, Wiseman said they hav­en’t decided how many games will be in each location.

Unlike previous years, certain activities such as a parade, ven­dor booths, inflatables and carni­val rides will not be offered.

Board member Jermaine Mc­Daniel asked Wiseman and fel­low board members if they think residents will attend despite the lack of activities and vendor booths. Chairman Cyndi Mitch­ell responded saying she thinks residents will attend because it is a city event without major mod­ifications.

For the full story, see our May 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]