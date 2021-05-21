Pitching dominance earns Mustangs Game One victory

In game one of the regional quarterfinals, the Sachse baseball team managed to take

advantage of a strong pitching performance, finishing with a combined no-hitter in a 4-2 win

over Rockwall Heath Thursday, May 20.

Following the win, coach Chris Burrow said he was proud of how his team proved themselves

capable against a strong opponent in securing the victory.

“It was awesome to win tonight,” Burrow said. “They’re a very good baseball team, so coming

out here and winning game one is great from a momentum perspective and allowing yourself to

believe you can win games like that.”

Sachse’s only issues defensively came in the third inning, when starting pitcher Carson Sowell's

shoulder tightened up, allowing two runs to come across for the Hawks. Sowell returned to pitch

well in the fourth and the fifth, while Jason Scrantom closed the game, striking out the side for

the final two innings.

Offensively, the Mustangs finished with 12 hits against Heath. Justin Kirby put Sachse on the

scoreboard in the top of the second inning, with an RBI single allowing Chris Marcellus to score.

After trailing 2-1, RBI singles by Jhett Creel and Davis Tea drove in Kirby and Alex Rangel,

allowing Sachse to retake the lead. Creel scored in the top of the sixth inning on a Jesse Ponce

single to extend the Mustangs lead, giving them a nice insurance run.

With the victory, Sachse returns to Wylie East tomorrow night with a chance to advance to the

regional semifinals. Game two is scheduled for 7 p.m., with a possible game three being played

Saturday afternoon.

By Jackson King * [email protected]