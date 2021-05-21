Pitching dominance earns Mustangs Game One victory

In game one of the regional quarterfinals, the Sachse baseball team managed to take
advantage of a strong pitching performance, finishing with a combined no-hitter in a 4-2 win
over Rockwall Heath Thursday, May 20.
Following the win, coach Chris Burrow said he was proud of how his team proved themselves
capable against a strong opponent in securing the victory.
“It was awesome to win tonight,” Burrow said. “They’re a very good baseball team, so coming
out here and winning game one is great from a momentum perspective and allowing yourself to
believe you can win games like that.”
Sachse’s only issues defensively came in the third inning, when starting pitcher Carson Sowell's
shoulder tightened up, allowing two runs to come across for the Hawks. Sowell returned to pitch
well in the fourth and the fifth, while Jason Scrantom closed the game, striking out the side for
the final two innings.
Offensively, the Mustangs finished with 12 hits against Heath. Justin Kirby put Sachse on the
scoreboard in the top of the second inning, with an RBI single allowing Chris Marcellus to score.
After trailing 2-1, RBI singles by Jhett Creel and Davis Tea drove in Kirby and Alex Rangel,
allowing Sachse to retake the lead. Creel scored in the top of the sixth inning on a Jesse Ponce
single to extend the Mustangs lead, giving them a nice insurance run.
With the victory, Sachse returns to Wylie East tomorrow night with a chance to advance to the
regional semifinals. Game two is scheduled for 7 p.m., with a possible game three being played
Saturday afternoon.
