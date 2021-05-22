Sachse bats cold in game two loss to Heath

Coming off of a game one win, the Sachse baseball team entered Friday night’s contest with an opportunity to advance with a victory. Battling at Wylie East, the Mustangs were unable to replicate their performance, losing 5-0 to Rockwall-Heath to force a winner-take-all game three.

Following the loss, coach Chris Burrow said not executing in small areas, including two defensive errors and walking batters, was costly to Heath evening the series.

“You can’t give free stuff at this point in the season,” Burrow said. “You can’t walk people or make bad throws. Now they did hit better tonight, and we didn’t, but we’ve got to do better in the routine plays going from tonight.”

Compared to their 12 hits from the previous game, the Mustangs struggled offensively against Baylor Bauman and the Hawks, finishing with two hits and no runs. Sachse didn’t earn its first hit of the game until the bottom of the fifth inning.

On the other side, Nathan Darden and Justin Mascorro were on the mound for Sachse, allowing 10 hits.

Game three between Sachse and Heath is tomorrow at noon at Wylie East H. S. Similar to game one, Sachse will be the road team in the series finale.

