Baserunning woes doom Pirates in season-ending sweep

Sometimes a singular play or moment in sports can lead to a team’s demise.

Almost like a gut punch, that one play can be difficult to come back from and creates doubt. The Wylie Pirates baseball team took multiple gut punches, got back up, and nearly pulled off the comeback victory.

In the end, it was Rockwall coming out on top, winning game two of the UIL 6A Region II Quarterfinals 6-3 on Friday, May 21. This was on the heels of a 9-2 victory on May 20 that led to a series sweep.

Through the first two rounds of the postseason, Wylie’s base­ball team managed to surrender only two runs. Head coach Beau Snodgrass said before the series that he was worried about Rock­wall’s ability to hit the ball. The Yellowjackets took full advan­tage of the firepower in game one.

By the middle of the first in­ning in the first matchup against Rockwall, Wylie found itself down four runs. The Yellow­jackets had five straight base­runners in the top of the first in­ning to take a commanding lead and won game one by a final of 9-2.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]