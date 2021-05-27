Summer reading to begin

Tails and Tales is the theme of this year’s Summer Read­ing Program and Challenge, which kicks off June 5 and runs through July 31.

Manager of Library Services Daniel Laney said the Sachse Public Library will host four special events, two virtual and two in-person, over the summer.

The first virtual event, “What’s Up with Your Tail” will be hosted by Cindi Cavallini and starts at 10:30 a.m. June 5.

Cavallini has been a zoo­keeper for more than 35 years and owns the wildlife outreach organization All About Animals in Dallas. The virtual show will teach young children about ani­mals and the different functions of their tails.

Registration at cityof­sachse.com/tail is required prior to the event.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]