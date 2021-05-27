Summer reading to begin

Tails and Tales is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program and Challenge, which kicks off June 5 and runs through July 31.
Manager of Library Services Daniel Laney said the Sachse Public Library will host four special events, two virtual and two in-person, over the summer.
The first virtual event, “What’s Up with Your Tail” will be hosted by Cindi Cavallini and starts at 10:30 a.m. June 5.
Cavallini has been a zookeeper for more than 35 years and owns the wildlife outreach organization All About Animals in Dallas. The virtual show will teach young children about animals and the different functions of their tails.
Registration at cityofsachse.com/tail is required prior to the event.
For the full story, see our May 27 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]