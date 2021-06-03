District watching several bills

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a presentation concerning possible legislation that could affect the district, welcomed the newest board member and recognized several schools during the May 25 regular meeting.
Newly elected Daphne Stanley took her office of office, along with Robert Selders and Wes Johnson, who both won reelection in the May 1 election.
Guidance and Counseling Facilitator Nwakaego Oriji awarded 14 GISD campuses – including two in Sachse – with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) School of Excellence awards.
The award had tiers of winners: bronze, silver and gold. Oriji said the criteria to win the award was based on several considerations such as staff training, welcoming rituals, engaging practices, classroom and school environment and SEL instruction.
The winning Sachse campuses included Hudson Middle School, which won in the bronze distinction and Sachse High School, which won the gold distinction.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]