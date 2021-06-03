District watching several bills

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees received a presentation concerning possible legislation that could affect the district, welcomed the newest board member and recognized several schools during the May 25 reg­ular meeting.

Newly elected Daphne Stan­ley took her office of office, along with Robert Selders and Wes Johnson, who both won re­election in the May 1 election.

Guidance and Counseling Fa­cilitator Nwakaego Oriji award­ed 14 GISD campuses – includ­ing two in Sachse – with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) School of Excellence awards.

The award had tiers of win­ners: bronze, silver and gold. Oriji said the criteria to win the award was based on sever­al considerations such as staff training, welcoming rituals, en­gaging practices, classroom and school environment and SEL instruction.

The winning Sachse cam­puses included Hudson Mid­dle School, which won in the bronze distinction and Sachse High School, which won the gold distinction.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]