Nine Mustangs honored at all-district awards

The Sachse Mustangs strug­gled to start district competi­tion but bounced back to fin­ish in second place of District 9-6A and reach the regional quarterfinal.

With the strong second half of the season, the Mustangs were rewarded with recog­nition in the District 9-6A All-District awards. The Mus­tangs received awards for 10 players in total, including three major award winners.

In the major awards, Sachse saw winners in Alex Ran­gel, Jesse Ponce and Nathan Darden. Rangel, a second baseman for the Mustangs, was named the District 9-6A Offen­sive Player of the Year. Ponce, the shortstop for Sachse this season, was the District 9-6A Defensive Player of the Year. He was also given the Mus­tangs gold glove award for his performance at short this sea­son. Darden stood out as the Mustangs’ ace, earning himself the District 9-6A Pitcher of the Year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]