Nine Mustangs honored at all-district awards

The Sachse Mustangs struggled to start district competition but bounced back to finish in second place of District 9-6A and reach the regional quarterfinal.
With the strong second half of the season, the Mustangs were rewarded with recognition in the District 9-6A All-District awards. The Mustangs received awards for 10 players in total, including three major award winners.
In the major awards, Sachse saw winners in Alex Rangel, Jesse Ponce and Nathan Darden. Rangel, a second baseman for the Mustangs, was named the District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year. Ponce, the shortstop for Sachse this season, was the District 9-6A Defensive Player of the Year. He was also given the Mustangs gold glove award for his performance at short this season. Darden stood out as the Mustangs’ ace, earning himself the District 9-6A Pitcher of the Year.
For the full story, see our June 3 issue or subscribe online.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]