Size, scope of potential bond package narrows

The Sachse Bond 2021 Com­mittee met May 24 at City Hall to discuss the projects they will recommend to council for the upcoming bond election to be held in November.

During the March 22 regu­lar meeting, city council issued a charge to the committee. The proposed charge reads: “Make a recommendation to the city council regarding the need and size of a bond package to sub­mit to Sachse voters in a Nov. 2, 2021, referendum in light of: the condition of residential, col­lector and arterial streets city-wide; the condition of drainage systems citywide; the condition of select city facilities; the con­dition of select screening walls; the tax rate impact of various bond package amounts; and the potential for a successful elec­tion outcome.”

Previously, Director of Pub­lic Works Corey Nesbitt gave a presentation with several bond recommendations, including Phases 2, 3 and 4 of the Sachse Road project. Other suggested Capital Road Projects include Blackburn-Ingram Road, Wili­ford Road and Bailey Road.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]