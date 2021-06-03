Wylie East graduates 424

Wylie East High School’s top graduating seniors used a metaphor of students being the author of their own stories, or lives, in their speeches to the Class of 2021 Friday, May 28 at Wylie Stadium.

East Principal Tiffany Doolan gave welcome remarks at the grad­uation.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on just how much we have accomplished togeth­er this year,” she said. “As most of you know, this was my first year as the principal at Wylie East. When I was selected, I was fairly new to the campus and not entirely sure what to expect, so I have been extremely grateful for this senior class. Each of you have shown me what it truly means to be a Raider. You have in­spired me, and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you.”

East valedictorian Taryn Teggatz told her classmates they still have a life waiting for them that is yet to be written, regardless of where their journey takes them.

“This ceremony closes the page of our high school account, but it also turns the page to a new chapter in our lives that is hopefully rife with for­tune and accomplishment,” she said. “All the friends we made along the way may or may not stay in touch, but we still share those fond memo­ries all the same.”

