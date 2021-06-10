Sachse’s top athletes for 2020-21

The Sachse Mustangs athletics program had a successful 2020-21 season.
With players running in state championships to teams having deep postseason runs, the Mustangs program saw a lot of strong performances throughout the year. Here are the top athletes and awards from The Sachse News for the 2020-21 school year.
Boys Athlete of the Year
Dylan McKeon, boys basketball
There wasn’t much McKeon wasn’t doing on the basketball court for the Mustangs basketball team. Scoring over 19 points per game in the regular season and 51 points over two postseason games, McKeon was the outside scoring threat all season long.
After being named the District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year and the Region II-6A All-Region Team, McKeon ended his senior season with the most points in Sachse Mustangs program history. He and teammate RJ Chatman combined a strong achievement for one of the most talented backcourts in all of the Metroplex.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]