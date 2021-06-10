Sachse’s top athletes for 2020-21

The Sachse Mustangs athlet­ics program had a successful 2020-21 season.

With players running in state championships to teams hav­ing deep postseason runs, the Mustangs program saw a lot of strong performances through­out the year. Here are the top athletes and awards from The Sachse News for the 2020-21 school year.

Boys Athlete of the Year

Dylan McKeon, boys basketball

There wasn’t much McKeon wasn’t doing on the basketball court for the Mustangs bas­ketball team. Scoring over 19 points per game in the regular season and 51 points over two postseason games, McKeon was the outside scoring threat all season long.

After being named the Dis­trict 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year and the Region II-6A All-Region Team, McKeon ended his senior season with the most points in Sachse Mustangs program history. He and team­mate RJ Chatman combined a strong achievement for one of the most talented backcourts in all of the Metroplex.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]