Council rezones two lots

City council held two public hearings concerning requests to rezone lots and recognized sev­eral members of the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) team during the June 7 regular meet­ing.

During the citizens appear­ance portion of the meeting, res­ident Butch Kemper addressed council asking for a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Blackburn/Ingram Road and 3rd Street/Longmeadow Drive. Kemper previously addressed council at the May 17 meeting and said he will continue to do so until they put the item on the meeting agenda.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester gave commendations to sever­al members of the VIPS team: Richard New, Andrea Karr, Bill Scoggins, Ernie Boudreaux, Jim Cleaver, Joel Bernstein and Lar­ry Rawlings, for their work vol­unteering at the vaccination hub in Garland. The VIPS members worked at the vaccination hub from February through May, each week.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]