Girl Scout designs Sachse activity book

Although she does not have a particular love of history, nor is she from Sachse, Girl Scout Lizzie Roethel creat­ed an activity book for the Sachse Historical Society for her Gold Award.

The Allen resident said she decided to make the activity book for the historical soci­ety because her mother is in the same Daughters of the American Revolution chapter as Tricia Lindsey, who serves as secretary for the historical society.

Roethel said that growing up, her parents took her sev­eral national parks and histor­ical sites, which helped influ­ence her decision to create the activity book.

“As a kid, I really liked do­ing the national parks activi­ty books,” she said. “That’s a vivid memory of mine, that we would always do the ju­nior ranger program, so I was like ‘why not make it for the museum?’”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]