Mustangs offensive line returns talent, shows young depth

Four players return to the Sachse offensive line who got playing time in 2020.

Caden Parr and Roberto Cedeno lead the team their senior seasons returning as two-year starters, while Josh Trammel also returns after moving from defensive line to offensive line last season. Axel Leija also got playing time in the Mustangs playoff game after playing on junior varsity most of the season.

With three returning players on the line of scrimmage and a fourth who got some play­ing time, coach Mark Behrens thinks that could be a strength of the team in 2021.

“We feel like we’ve got a very capable young group with quite a bit of experience,” Beh­rens said. “We’re excited about them and feel good about what they can do and how they’ll develop and be a better offen­sive line next season.”

One area that is looking to be replaced is the starting cen­ter spot. Ricardo Ochoa was viewed by many as the heart and soul of the Mustangs pro­gram over the last few seasons. The longtime starting center graduated in 2020, leaving a huge void in the position.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]