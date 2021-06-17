Sachse High School graduates 651

Sachse High School Class of 2021 seniors walked across the stage Tuesday, June 8, to re­ceive their diplomas and start a new chapter in their lives.

The commencement cere­mony for the 651 students was held at the Curtis Culwell Cen­ter in Garland and streamed over the district’s YouTube channel.

Although students did not have a processional, they stood while “Pomp and Circum­stance” played and the Wind Ensemble played the national anthem.

Senior class president Thom Xuan Pham welcomed parents, students and the graduating class along with members of the board of trustees and GISD leaders to the ceremony.

“On behalf of the class of 2021,” Thom said. “I would like to extend our heartfelt ap­preciation to the faculty and staff members who are either here or came before you.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]