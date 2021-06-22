City of Sachse Scholarship awarded

Sachse City Council awarded a Sachse student with a scholarship, heard an annual review from Sachse Fire-Rescue and authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a grant from Collin County in the June 21 regular meeting.

Mayor Mike Felix awarded student Alicia Pfeifer the 2021 City of Sachse Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2014 and every year, council reviews applications and gifts a $1,000 scholarship to one student.

When council opened the floor to residents for input on the budget, Matthew Holboke suggested council set aside money to complete PASER ratings, a 1-10 scale used to determine pavement conditions, on Sachse roads and post the results on the city’s website.

Council received the 2020 annual review from Fire Chief Marty Wade, where the chief updated council on staffing, training and the department’s future plans.

The department was also recognized by the Texas EMS for Children program, which focuses on improving the quality of pediatric emergency care.

Council approved a request from Parks and Recreation Direction Lance Whitworth authorizing him to submit an application for the Collin County Park and Open Space Grant for the upcoming J.K. Sachse Park trail system.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 12 at City Hall and streamed over the city’s website.

