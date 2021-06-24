Sachse running game changes in 2021

The Sachse Mustangs led the way offensively on the ground last season.

Rushing for over 241 yards per game, the Mustangs were among the best rushing attacks in all of District 9-6A. After a successful year on the ground, the Mustangs’ offense began to stagnate at times last season, and now coach Mark Behrens wants to use the rushing game to set up different opportunities offensively.

“We’ve got some threats to run the ball and we feel confi­dent with all of them,” Behrens said. “That’s just the guys in the backfield, plus you’ll see guys in jet sweeps and in different sets. A lot of our run game is to set up our passing attack.”

The guys in the backfield are led by Brian Okoye. He was second on the team in rushing last season, going for 693 yards and four touchdowns last sea­son. He shared the backfield primarily with quarterback Alex Orji, who led the team with 926 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]