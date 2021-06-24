Summer events return

Those looking to enjoy some summer fun will have ample opportunity this year.
One of Sachse’s biggest annual events — the Red, White & Blue Blast— returns this summer and is only a few weeks away.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Residents are encouraged to stop by for food, games, fireworks and live music. The band, Party Machine Band, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Some of the food vendors include Wuden Chopsticks, Back East Eats, Yummy Pizza, Rambling Roast Concessions, Community BBQ and more.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]