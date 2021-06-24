Summer events return

Those looking to enjoy some summer fun will have ample op­portunity this year.

One of Sachse’s biggest annual events — the Red, White & Blue Blast— returns this summer and is only a few weeks away.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Residents are encour­aged to stop by for food, games, fireworks and live music. The band, Party Machine Band, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the fire­work show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Some of the food vendors in­clude Wuden Chopsticks, Back East Eats, Yummy Pizza, Ram­bling Roast Concessions, Com­munity BBQ and more.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]