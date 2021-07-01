City awards scholarship

Sachse City Council awarded a student with a scholarship, heard an annual review from Sachse Fire-Rescue and authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a grant from Collin County in the June 21 regular meeting.

Mayor Mike Felix awarded Alicia Pfeifer with the 2021 City of Sachse Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2014 and every year council reviews applications and gifts the $1,000 scholarship to one student.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]