Educator looks back with fondness on career

When longtime teachers leave the profession, many if not all leave with lasting memories.
For Wylie High School retiree Teri Harrington, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, those 23 years of memories came inside and outside the classroom.
Harrington fondly recalls 2008 — the year the Pirates football team made it to state. As the student council sponsor at WHS for the last decade, another good memory occurred when the 2020 annual Homecoming parade couldn’t be held in downtown Wylie. Instead, a parade was held in the Wylie Stadium parking lot. Cars drove through the lot, and the band, football team and other students groups were there, making it a festive occasion.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]