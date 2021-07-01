Mustang coaches champion young receivers

The Sachse Mustang football teams want to be more aggres­sive in the passing game.

After rushing for 2,177 yards last season, head coach Mark Behrens said the Mustangs’ goal is to be more versatile and play at a higher tempo. That starts with the pass catchers, where Sachse may have its most inexperienced group on offense.

“We don’t have the expe­rience, but we do have a deep roster at receiver,” Behrens said. “At the beginning, it can be bad, but for our purposes, it’s solid for us to allow them all to work with Alex [Orji] and get comfortable with the offense.”

For the full story, see our July 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]