In a unanimous decision, Garland ISD trustees voted to approve the 2021-22 bud­get during the June 22 regular meeting.

The total budget is $640.8 million, compared to last year’s budget of $649 million. The budget is divided into three parts: $543 million for the general fund, $34 million for student nutrition services and $63.8 million for debt ser­vice.

By Dustin Butler