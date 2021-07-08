First homeowners move into The Station

After two years of construction, and more to follow, some of Sachse’s newest residents now call The Station home.
The 134-acre mixed-use district that will add 1,000 homes, 400,000 square feet of commercial development and 36 acres of public parks and open space to the city of Sachse.
Located along President George Bush Turnpike, construction on the project began in 2019 and is expected to continue for several years.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]